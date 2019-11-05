Douglas Steer Wrestlers Shine at Casper Rodeo [VIDEO]

A one-two punch of young Douglas steer wrestlers didn't have to drive far to display their skills at the Tribute to the Great American Cowboy pro rodeo over the weekend in Casper. Dalton Burgener turned his Saturday night steer to the ground in 4.6 seconds to win the event that started the 2020 world standings cash grab. Bray Huxtable was right on Burgener's heels stopping the timer's count at 4.7 seconds. Each put about a thousand dollars in the win column for the effort. Plans are afoot for the Douglas pair to travel the pro circuit together in 2020