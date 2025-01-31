Douglas man dies Thursday after fire in oilfield

CASPER, Wyo. — A 58-year-old Douglas man died Thursday after injuries associated with “a fire at an oil location involving a gas compressor unit,” the Converse County Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday evening.

The location was not noted, but the report says that emergency responders from both Converse County and Campbell County were deployed to the scene around 11:52 a.m..

“One individual sustained severe burns, prompting the request and dispatch of a medical helicopter for transport,” the release said. “Despite efforts to provide life-saving measures, the victim, identified as 58-year-old David Wesley Moore of Douglas, WY, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on-site.”

The circumstances surrounding the fire and the fatality are currently under investigation.

