The Casper Mural Project wants your input!

What do you want to see on the side of a building in Casper the next time you're cruising through town?

Choose from 5 different themes: Hispanic Culture, Youth Mental Health, Wildlife, Outdoor Recreation, and Wind/Water, OR write-in a more specific answer.

Cast your vote today!

Casper Mural Project, Facebook Casper Mural Project, Facebook loading...

READ ALSO: Casper's Extremely Colorful Art at 27 Intersections

Annual MLK Day March Beginning at ART 321