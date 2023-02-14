Don&#8217;t Miss Your Chance to Cast a Vote for the Next Mural in Casper

Don’t Miss Your Chance to Cast a Vote for the Next Mural in Casper

The Casper Mural Project wants your input!

What do you want to see on the side of a building in Casper the next time you're cruising through town?

Choose from 5 different themes: Hispanic Culture, Youth Mental Health, Wildlife, Outdoor Recreation, and Wind/Water, OR write-in a more specific answer.

Cast your vote today!

