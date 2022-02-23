Art In Wyoming Proudly Being Represented On Amazon Prime Series

When you think art you may only think painting or sculpting, but the Amazon Prime series 'The Story Of Art In America' will show you that art is way more than that. The definition of art from dictionary.com is

the quality, production, expression, or realm, according to aesthetic principles, of what is beautiful, appealing, or of more than ordinary significance.

The Story of Art In America highlights the many different forms of art found all over the country.

The first season of the series is now available on Amazon's streaming platform and you can purchase the episodes in HD for $1.99/per episode. Season 1 has 10 episodes, but you may want to pay really close attention to episodes 7 and 9.

Episode 7 is focused on art in the Sheridan, WY area

Multiple artists are highlighted from the Sheridan area including

Episode 9 is all about the Casper, WY area.

Casper's art scene is very active and is full of world renown artists from all different forms of art. Those featured in episode 9 of the docuseries are

Other than Sheridan and Casper, the first season focuses on art from:

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Coeur d'Alene Tribe, Idaho

Phoenix, Arizona

Great Falls, Montana

Yolo County, California

Everett, Washington

Yountville, California

Seattle, Washington

Take a look at the trailer then put the series on your list to watch.

Casper 1 TV recently did a feature on one of the featured artists from Dayton, WY David Mc Dougal from Painted Skull Studio. David has an

