Donald Trump Says Former Senator Mike Enzi Will Be Missed

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a statement on the death of former Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi.

The 45th president issued these comments: "My deepest condolences to the family and many friends of former Senator Mike Enzi. He was a fine man who always put America first. He will be missed!"

Enzi, who was a Republican, served as one of Wyoming's two U.S. Senators from 1997 to 2020, when he decided not to run for another term in office.

He also served as Mayor of Gillette and in both houses of the Wyoming Legislature. He died on Monday evening from injuries received in a recent bicycle accident.