Donald Trump Claims January 6th Committee Has Dropped Request for Records, Cheney Says ‘False’

Former president Donald J. Trump released a statement on December 29, regarding the January 6 Committee's attempt to procure records regarding his role in the capitol attack that took place early last year.

Relying on his typical nonsensical name-calling, the former president stated that "The Unselect Committee of Radical Left Democrats, and two failed Republicans, has just dropped a large portion of their request for my records and documents - a very big story even though the New York Times refused to put it on the front page."

The former president then referenced the current President and his son, for some reason, and once again called the procedure a 'witch hunt.'

"The reason that they dropped the records request is that they don't want this horror show to happen to Biden and Hunter in three years," Trump stated. "This also changes the entire complexion of their request, not that there are any documents that would be incriminating or a problem for me - but the Witch Hunt Continues."

Former president Trump did not choose to back up any of his claims or provide any sources or reasons as to why be believes the January 6th committee has dropped their pursuit of records.

Liz Cheney, the chairperson for the January 6 Committee immediately debunked former president Trump's claims.

Representative Cheney took to Twitter and disputed everything the 45th President of the United States stated.

"False," she began matter-of-factly. "The January 6 Committee hasn't dropped requests for any necessary records. In fact, we're actively litigating to obtain White House records Trump is trying to conceal. We will not allow him to hide the truth about January 6, or his conduct, from the American people."

Cheney recently appeared on a slew of network television shows this weekend to further elaborate on the plans and motives of the committee, even going so far as to say that Trump committed a dereliction of his duty by not acting faster or, really, at all during the capitol attack.

"The committee has firsthand testimony now that he was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the attack on television as the assault on the Capitol occurred," Cheney said. "We know as you know well, that the briefing room at the White House is just a mere few steps from the Oval Office. The president could have at any moment walked those very few steps into the briefing room, gone on live television, and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop. He could have told them to stand down. He could have told them to go home, and he failed to do so. It's hard to imagine a more significant and more serious dereliction of duty than that...I think that there are a number of, as the chairman said, potential criminal statutes at issue here, but I think that there’s absolutely no question that it was a dereliction of duty. And I think one of the things the Committee needs to look at is -- as we’re looking at a legislative purpose -- is whether we need enhanced penalties for that kind of dereliction of duty."

Cheney then gave an ultimatum to her fellow Republicans.

"We can either be loyal to our Constitution or loyal to Donald Trump, but we cannot be both," she stated.