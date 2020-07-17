Dog Who Attacked Cheyenne Boy, Bridger Walker, Put Down

The dog that attacked 6-year-old Cheyenne boy Bridger Walker has been euthanized, according to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

"At the dog owner's request, (we) provided humane end-of-life services to the dog," the shelter said in a statement Thursday.

News of the July 9 attack -- in which Bridger saved his little sister's life by standing between her and the charging dog -- went viral after Bridger's aunt, Nikki Walker, shared his story on Instagram.

"After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe," Nikki wrote. "He later said, 'If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.'"

"I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family," Nikki added. "We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident."

"It is always both terrifying and sad when these situations occur," said Sue Castaneda, CEO of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter. "Our hearts go out to the boy and his family as well as to the pet owners."