Dog Dies in Barn Fire West of Casper

A dog died in a barn fire northwest of Casper on Tuesday night, according to an incident report from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

A neighbor of the property's owner reported the fire in the 800 block of Lakeview Lane at 10:50 p.m., according to the report.

By the time sheriff's officers arrived, the detached barn was engulfed in flames and Natrona County Fire District personnel were fighting the blaze.

A sheriff's deputy contacted the owner of the property.

The owner said he had just fixed his female dog and and put his male dog in the barn with a heat lamp.

The male dog apparently knocked over the heat lamp.

The owner went outside to investigate the smoke, saw the heat lamp on the ground and the deceased dog.

Firefighters cleared the area and the investigation was turned over to the Natrona County Fire District, according to the sheriff's incident report.