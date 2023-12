District of Wyoming Justice Programs Receive Over $12.2 Million in Federal Grant Awards

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming today announced grant funding totaling $12,273,612 for Wyoming from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs.

“I’m pleased to announce these grants supporting law enforcement and victim services in Wyoming,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Vassallo. “This funding demonstrates the Department of Justice’s commitment to fighting violent crime and making sure crime victims can access support, safety, and justice in their communities.”

The grants include the following:

Albany County: $900,000

Community Courts Initiative, Albany County Court Supervised Treatment Program

City of Casper: $44,295

Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program

City of Riverton: $296,311

Rural and Small Department Violent Crime Reduction Program, Community Service Officer Program

Laramie County: $77,820

Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program

Northern Arapahoe Tribe: $623,934

U.S. Department of Justice Coordinated Tribal Assistance, Reentry Services

University of Wyoming: $224,316

State Justice Statistics Program for Statistical Analysis Centers, Data on Domestic-Related Homicides

University of Wyoming: $649,464

Research and Evaluation on Policing Practices, Accountability Mechanisms and Alternatives

Wyoming Attorney General’s Office: $2,783,406

Office for Victims of Crime/Victims of Crime Act, Victim Assistance

Wyoming Attorney General’s Office: $686,000

Office for Victims of Crime/Victims of Crime Act, Victim Compensation

Wyoming Attorney General’s Office: $769,661

Office for Victims of Crime, Victim Sexual Assault Services

Wyoming Attorney General’s Office: $360,714

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Forces

Wyoming Attorney General’s Office: $15,661

Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) Reallocation Funds Program

Wyoming Attorney General’s Office: $312,708

Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: $600,000

Office on Violence Against Women, Legal Assistance for Victims

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: $950,000

Rural Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Program

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: $350,000

Grants to Engage Men and Boys as Allies in the Prevention of Violence Against Women and Girls

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: $1,123,934

Transitional Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault and Stalking

Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: $340,618

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Coalitions Program

Wyoming State Crime Laboratory: $650,000

DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction

Youth Emergency Services: $494,674

Mentoring Programs for Youth in the Juvenile Justice System

