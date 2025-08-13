Yesterday governor Mark Gordon toured DISA Technologies in Mills, Wyoming.

DISA (pronounced diss-uh, like dissociate) is a Wyoming founded mineral recovery camp.

With $8.52 million in Energy Matching Funds, DISA plans to build and deploy High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA) technology, resulting in $7.3 million in work for Wyoming vendors, new high-skill jobs, and a technology that could change how America sources its essential minerals.

These funds are meant to spur innovation and bring transformative energy projects to the Cowboy State. In 2022, the Wyoming State Legislature appropriated $100 million to the Office of the Governor to provide matching funds for private or federal funding. The Governor delegated the management of the Energy Matching Funds to the Wyoming Energy Authority (WEA). Then the legislature appropriated another $50 million to the EMF in 2023, and another $5 million.

You can learn more about how that money has been allocated here.

DISA was founded in 2018 by Greyson Buckingham and John Lee. The same year their first HPSA pilot plants were created. The following year the first large-scale prototype was build. Gen bravo was designed in 2020.

By 2022 several pilot plants were being delivered to multiple global mining companies.

In 2024 DISA installed a commercial unit at a copper/nickel mill, and the following year installed a commercial unit at an iron mill. This year they've also installed a 50 ton per hour commercial unit at a phosphate mill and Eagle Mine purchased a 100 ton per hour Commercial Unit.

On top of the mineral processing division, DISA aims to clean up the waste from abandoned uranium mines.

After the tour the governor wrote, "The presence of innovative companies like Disa highlights the continued growth and diversification of our state’s economy, while also opening new doors for energy innovation and job creation. It was inspiring to see firsthand how the Wyoming Energy Authority’s Energy Matching Funds are being invested to strengthen and advance our energy sector."

