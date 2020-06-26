Dick Cheney Says Wear a Mask in New Photo

If you're wondering where Dick Cheney stands on the issue of wearing a mask in public, wonder no more. A new photo shows him walking the talk.

Liz Cheney shared this photo on Twitter and Facebook today.

The hashtag #RealMenWearMasks was a trending topic on Twitter and this picture probably had a lot to do with that.

Dick Cheney offering visual support for the CDC recommendation of covering your face while out in public made the national news as The Hill and New York Daily News commenting that this has crossed party lines.

The CDC recommendation to wear a face covering when out in public is intended to prevent the person wearing it to avoid spread if they're contaminated since COVID-19 can be spread up to 14 days before a person tests positive according to WebMD.

They also offered an easy way to make your own mask if you don't already have one.