Laramie County deputies were called to the area of Arp Elementary School Thursday morning after wolves were reported near the school.

According to an agency Facebook post, the "wolves" -- located along the greenway south of the school -- were identified as possibly Tamaskan dogs.

A Tamaskan is a dog with a wolf-like appearance.

"One dog was successfully captured by the owner but the other one was still loose," the post reads. "These dogs have shown no aggression towards people or animals."

The sheriff's office is asking people to be aware of slower traffic in the area.

