Denton Knapp Announces Candidacy for Cheney Seat

Denton Knapp has announced his candidacy to run in the Republican primary against Liz Cheney for Wyoming's seat in the House of Representatives.

Get our free mobile app

Cheney has been facing criticism from many in her party after her vote to impeach former president Donald Trump and her recent condemnation for the Republican Party's lack of acknowledgement of the events on the January 6.

While Knapp has not had any previous political experience, he has served in the military for 30 years, graduating from West Point in 1987, serving in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2003, 2005, and 2012, and finally retiring in 2017.

Since then Knapp has worked as director for the Tierney Center for Veteran Services, Goodwill Industries of Orange County, an organization that helps veterans with employment and healthcare.

Knapp said if elected he hopes to do what he can to assist Wyoming veterans and to protect the state's natural resources as the country shifts to more green energy.

Knapp said he wants to get back the trust of the voters and that elected officials should follow the people that elected them when it comes to making decisions.

"I have a great respect for the Cheney family... and I've watched them take care of Wyoming and the United States for years and years," Knapp said. "But at some point as an elected official you make a choice to follow what your constitutes desire or you go with your conscious and make your own decision and live with the consequences."

Knapp joins an already crowded field of seven candidates who are vying for Cheney's seat, with people like Anthony Bouchard and Chuck Gray already raising money for their primary challenge.