Wyoming Primaries Bring Burst of Democratic Activity

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two well-funded Republican candidates with past federal office experience face little-known challengers for U.S. Senate and House in Wyoming's primary.

The winners of Republican races on Tuesday will be general-election favorites in GOP-dominated Wyoming.

Even so, five Democrats who actively campaigned for Senate and House seats represent a burst of activity after decades of waning Democratic influence and voter registration in Wyoming.

Former U.S. Rep. Cynthia Lummis seeks the GOP nomination for a U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Mike Enzi, a Republican retiring after four terms. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney faces one obscure opponent for the Republican nod to seek a third term.