Cheney Challenger Says GOP Must Work With Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is stating her case for replacing Rep. Liz Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican leader.

She is implicitly lambasting Cheney’s battles with former President Donald Trump.

On Steve Bannon's “War Room” podcast Thursday, Stefanik says, “We are one team and that means working with the president.”

Stefanik is a one-time moderate who’s evolved into an ardent Trump champion and she now seems likely to replace Cheney in the leadership job.

Cheney seems likely to be tossed from her leadership post next week.

Cheney has repeatedly rejected Trump’s false insistence that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread fraud.