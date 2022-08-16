Primary Election Results for Natrona County Treasurer

In a result that surprised absolutely nobody, Tom Doyle has retained his position as the Natrona County Treasurer.

That comes after unofficial results announced Doyle as the winner, leading the polls with 99.41% of the votes, or 16,438.

There were 98 write-in votes, which accounted for 0.59% of the votes cast.

Doyle was initially elected in 1998 and has served 5 4-year terms. He will now serve his sixth 4-year term as Natrona County's Treasurer.

The treasurer's office is in charge of collecting the motor vehicle and property taxes, Doyle said. The county assessor assigns the values of commercial and residential properties. The vehicle price determines the value of motor vehicle taxes.

Doyle said that there are many aspects of the job that he enjoys, but there's one part in particular that he enjoys the most.

"The people is what the best part is," Doyle said. "I love to meet people and I love to talk to them."

Doyle, now 70 years old, has a degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming.