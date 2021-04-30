Cheney Responds to Critics of Her Biden Fist Bump

Leading up to president Joe Biden's speech to Congress on Wednesday, the president fist bumped a few members of Congress, including Wyoming representative Liz Cheney.

Get our free mobile app

Following denunciation from many Republicans about the fist bump, Cheney tweeted:

"I disagree strongly w/@JoeBidenpolicies, but when the President reaches out to greet me in the chamber of the US House of Representatives, I will always respond in a civil, respectful & dignified way. We’re different political parties. We’re not sworn enemies. We’re Americans."

The fist bump angered many Republicans for the appearance of being too friendly with the president of the opposing party.

Donald Trump Jr. was one of those Republicans, tweeting out:

“Republican” warmonger Liz Cheney gives Sleepy Joe a fist bump after he delivered a radical socialist vision for the future of America. So glad she’s in the GOP leadership, I guess they wanted to be more inclusive and put Democrats in there too?!?"

Several people who have announced their candidacy against Cheney in the upcoming primary have tweeted out pictures of the fist pump.

Anthoney Bouchard, a senator for Wyoming's 6th district, tweeted out a condemnation of Cheney:

"Days after I fist bumped MY president, @RepLizCheney fist bumped hers, @JoeBiden. #impeachcheney #byeliz #AmericaFirst #NotMyPresident #swamp"

Charles Gray, a representative for Wyoming's 57th district, tweeted out a criticism of the fist bump too:

"Liz, fist bump your way right out of Wyoming. We need to fire Liz right now. Donate to my campaign: http://chuckforwyoming.com."

Another primary contender, Marrisa Selvig, tweeted out a picture of Cheney's fist bump:

"Vote for Marissa in 2022. Help support the campaign if you can. Let’s get Cheney out."

Cheney has upset many Republicans following her voting to impeach former president Donald Trump for his role in the attack on the capitol on January 6.

Trump recently put out a statement attacking Cheney for her low poll numbers and for her stance on wars in the Middle East.