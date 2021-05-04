GOP Members Concerned About Cheney’s Ability to “Carry Out the Job”

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy went on Fox News and talked about comments made by some GOP members about Wyoming representative Liz Cheney's ability as chairwomen.

McCarthy said:

"I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. We all need to be working as one if we're able to win the majority... I haven't heard members concerned about her vote on impeachment, it's more concerned about the job, ability to do and what's our best step forward that we can all work together instead of attacking one another."

However, in a tape reviewed by Axios before McCarthy spoke on Fox, it appears that McCarthy has more direct problems with Cheney.

"I think she's got real problems. I've had it with ... I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence. ... Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place."

Jeremy Adler, Cheney's communications director, responded to to McCarthy's on air comments.

"This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on Jan 6. Liz will not do that. That is the issue."

The statement by McCarthy mirrors many of the criticism Cheney has received in recent weeks because of her vote to impeach former president Donald Trump and because she said the election was not stolen.

Lance Gooden, a Republican from Texas 5th District, said he thinks Cheney won't be in her speakership role for much longer, tweeting:

"Liz Cheney has promised she will campaign on impeaching Trump 'every day of the week.' Good luck with that, Liz! PREDICTION: she’ll be out of her GOP leadership role by month’s end!"

Senator Mitt Romney, one of six Republican senators to vote to convict Trump, said he supports Cheney, tweeting out:

"Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie. As one of my Republican Senate colleagues said to me following my impeachment vote: 'I wouldn’t want to be a member of a group that punished someone for following their conscience.'"