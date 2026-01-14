Wyoming closed out the year on a surprisingly strong note, with total sales and use tax collections in December reaching $78.4 million, up $4.5 million, or 6.1 percent, compared with the same month last year. Dylan Bainer, Principal Economist with the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, noted that this represents the largest year-over-year percent increase in collections since April 2024. For a state whose economy often swings with energy markets and consumer behavior, the December uptick offers a welcome sign of resilience.

The retail trade sector, Wyoming’s largest in terms of sales and use tax collections, was the clear driver of growth. Collections from retail increased by $3.0 million, or 9.5 percent, reflecting strong consumer spending, perhaps boosted by seasonal holiday activity. While retail thrived, other sectors struggled. Wholesale trade saw the steepest decline, down $1.7 million, or 30.2 percent, while the mining sector, long a bellwether for the state’s economy, fell $0.4 million, or 4.3 percent. These patterns echo longer-term trends in Wyoming’s resource-dependent industries, where softer energy prices and reduced extraction activity have dampened revenue.

Sales and use taxes provide one of the most immediate snapshots of economic activity, capturing real-time spending patterns that other indicators, such as GDP or employment, may obscure. December’s growth, particularly in retail, suggests a resilient consumer base even as mining and wholesale trade face structural pressures. In a state without a personal income tax, robust sales tax collections are crucial to funding public services from infrastructure to education, and December’s increase represents a significant boost to local budgets.

Wyoming’s economy has historically been viewed through the lens of natural resources, but recent trends underscore the importance of consumer-driven industries. Retail, including local stores and online sales, has become a steady source of revenue, while energy and extraction sectors fluctuate with commodity markets. Employment figures suggest a similarly mixed story: labor markets have remained relatively strong, even as certain energy-related jobs have declined.

As Wyoming navigates a shifting economic landscape, December’s tax numbers offer both a moment of optimism and a reminder: durable economic health will likely depend on both robust consumer activity and renewed strength in Wyoming’s traditional industry pillars.