Dean Morgan and Caper College Bands Performing Concert Tonight in Wheeler Hall

The Dean Morgan Middle School Advanced Band and the Casper College Concert Band will be in concert on Friday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall.

The two bands together will perform works by Robert W. Smith, Bruce Pearson, Charles Ives, and Percy Grainger.

The concert is free and open to all. The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

If you are unable to attend, the college posts videos of their concerts to Youtube here.

Community Education classes at the Casper College this month include "Gnome Shelf Sitter," "Meditation Modalities," "Strategize Your Finances," "Art of Butterfly Preservation," "Paper Collage," and more.

Community education offers noncredit courses for personal enrichment and lifelong learning for people 18 and older. To sign up or for more information on any of these classes, go here or call 307-268-3401. To learn more about personal enrichment workshops and classes, visit the community website here.

