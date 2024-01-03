Deadline to Sign up for Prom King & Queen Competition Fast Approaching

It’s not too late to sign up to be Prom King & Queen of the 2024 Butterfly Ball but the deadline is fast approaching.

There is no cost to sign up for the competition. To sign up, simply send an email to prom@oliviacaldwellfoundation.org with your names, story as a couple, and a photo before noon on January 05, 2024. Voting then kicks off on January 08, 2024.

Couples competing in this competition will not only have the opportunity to win a vacation, but will also be raising money for a great cause! $1 raised is equal to 1 vote, with all proceeds going to support the missions of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation, including funding life-saving pediatric cancer research, the Pediatric Specialty Outreach Clinic, Patient Advocacy Program, and Mental Health Support. Learn more about the Butterfly Ball, the Prom King & Queen Competition, and the missions of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation by visiting www.oliviacaldwellfoundation.org.