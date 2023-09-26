Deadline Approaching for 38th Annual Open Volleyball Tournament

The deadline is approaching for the 38th Annual Casper Open Volleyball Tournament, hosted by the City of Casper Recreation Department in conjunction with the Casper Recreational Leagues Association.

The tournament will be held Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, 2023.

In 2022, 136 men’s and women’s teams from Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, and South Dakota participated.

Nearly 596 matches were played on twenty-three courts located throughout Casper during this event which is touted as one of the largest adult volleyball tournaments in the region.

Various levels of play are offered for men's and women's teams. They include "A" Division (power volleyball), "B" Division (semi-power volleyball), and "C" Division (recreational volleyball). Awards will be given to the top finishers in each division.

The $200 per team entry fee is due no later than Sunday, October 29, 2023. The tournament format includes pool play on Saturday for all teams and double elimination competition for all teams on Sunday. Checks should be made payable to the City of Casper or teams can register online at www.crlasports.com. Entries may be mailed or delivered to Casper Recreation Center, 1801 East 4th St., Casper, WY 82601. All tournament forms and information can be found on www.crlasports.com.

