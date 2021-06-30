David Street Station Utilizing Enhanced Security, Limiting Entrances Due to ‘Unruly Behavior’

David Street Station announced on Wednesday that it will begin implementing enhanced security measures, and will also begin to limit entrances into the station on Thursdays which has, in many cases, been the busiest and most chaotic day of the week. This is due to fighting, and other 'unruly behavior.'

The David Street Station put out a message on Social Media Wednesday, stating that it is "proud to be the gather place for our community," but "due to recent events that have compromised the safety of our staff and patrons, such as fighting and unruly behavior, we will be taking extra precautions at our facility on Thursdays."

According to the post, beginning Thursday, July 1, and also including July 8, David Street Station will continue with scheduled events, but entry into David Street Station will be limited. The post says that the station has "enhanced our security measures to include two single points of entry for guests to access the property."

Additionally, David Street Station will also begin closing on Thursdays when they do not have any events scheduled. This will be go into effect beginning July 15. The station will close at 3:00 p.m. and re-open on Fridays at 10:00 a.m.

"As a reminder," the post said, "David Street Station is operated and maintained as a private facility by the Downtown Development Authority and has the right to maintain public use hours as well as the right to refuse service."

It notes that if anybody has further questions, they may email info@davidstreetstation.com.

