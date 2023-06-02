David Street Station Splash Pad to Open Next Week

Get ready to break out the sunscreen, flip-flops, and swimsuits!

The splash pad at David Street Station will open on June 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Check out the grand opening video from 2018.

