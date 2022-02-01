David Street Station Nominated for ‘Building of the Year’

Those of us who live in Casper know how incredible David Street Station is, both in terms of architecture and in terms of what it offers to the community. Now, the outside world is recognizing it as well.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, David Street Station announced that they have been nominated by ArchDaily for 'Building of the Year' in the Public and Landscape Architecture category.

ArchDaily is a hub for architects and designers to submit their projects to get feedback, recognition, and more from industry leaders.

Per their website, "Every day, architects and designers from around the world send us their latest projects, products, news, and opinions. Using innovative technologies, we collect, curate, and publish the best information on our ever-growing database of knowledge, delivering our platform to millions of monthly readers in over 230 countries and regions."

Casper's Stateline No. 7 Architects and Tallgrass Landscape Architecture teamed up to create this one-of-a-kind building and it has, in the few short years it's been open, become a beacon for Downtown Casper. It has hosted concerts, movie nights, tree lighting ceremonies, festivals, and so much more. David Street Station has become a fixture of this community, and now it's the community's turn to give back.

They can do so simply by voting for David Street Station on the ArchDaily Website, which they can do by going here.