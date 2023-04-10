David Street Station Announce 5150′ Fest Music Lineup and More

David Street Station has announced that 5150' Festival is coming back August 19th from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

"Sitting at an elevation of 5150’, we believe Casper is the best of the west! And we’re here to show it off, celebrate local businesses, artists, makers, and creators. This FREE festival will take place right in the heart of Casper at David Street Station."

You'll be able to enjoy an afternoon full of live entertainment on the Brian Scott Gamroth Community Stage. Not to mention, food trucks, drinks, games, and local vendor booths.

The headlining act will be Craig Campbell, who has seen much success over the years with several hit singles such as "Family Man," "Outta My Head," "Fish," and "Keep Them Kisses Comin'."

The impact of his single “Outskirts of Heaven” has prompted media appearances and memorable performances at nationally televised NFL games, the TODAY show, CMA Fest, and the Grand Ole Opry.

And in a full circle moment, the down home Georgia boy reunited with Luke Bryan on his highly successful 2017 Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

The full musical lineup:

2:00 – 3:30 pm - A Band Named Sue

4:00 – 5:30 pm – Gabriel the Bull

6:00 – 7:30 pm – CW & Twenty Hands High

8:00 – 9:30 pm – Craig Campbell

"It will be a celebration like no other in the heart of our city. Mark your calendars, and we will see you all then! #WhereCasperComesTogether."

