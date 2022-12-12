Daniel Stebner Named New Fremont County Circuit Court Judge

Daniel Stebner was recently appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon as a Circuit Court judge for the Ninth Judicial District serving Fremont County, according to a news release from the governor's office.

“Dan is uniquely qualified and situated to serve as the Circuit Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District,” Gordon said.

“His familiarity with the community and his experience in criminal matters will allow him to quickly come up to judicial speed," Gordon said. "He will serve Fremont County well.”

Stebner’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Wesley Roberts.

He has served as Fremont County Deputy County Attorney and Prosecuting Attorney since 2013.

From 2011-2013, Stebner was the judicial law clerk for the Ninth Judicial District Court under Judge Norman Young.

He is a Wyoming native, and earned his bachelor's and juris doctorate degrees from the University of Wyoming. He lives in Lander with his wife and children.

Stebner said in the news release that he is humbled and honored to be named a circuit court judge.

“I have had the opportunity to practice at the Circuit court level on criminal and county matters, and look forward to serving the people of Fremont County," he said.

