CWD Found in Buck Near Rock Springs

In a recent news release, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirmed the presence of chronic wasting disease in Deer Hunt Area 131.

The disease was detected in a targeted mule deer buck near Rock Springs that was euthanized by wildlife managers in late April.

Deer Hunt Area 131 is in the Green River Region and is part of the Sublette mule deer herd where CWD was first detected in 2017. The area is bordered by six CWD-positive areas: 92, 96, 98, 100, 132 and 138.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends hunters do not consume any animal that is obviously ill or tests positive for CWD.

Continued monitoring of CWD over time is important to help Game and Fish understand the potential impacts of the disease, as well as evaluate future management actions for deer and elk.

The disease is 100% fatal to deer, elk and moose that have been infected.

