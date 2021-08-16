Critical Fire Conditions Occurring In Much Of Wyoming
Critical fire weather is occurring in much of the Cowboy State, the National Weather Service announced Monday evening.
Much of Wyoming is under a red flag warning effective through 9 p.m. Tuesday. Impacted areas include:
- Fremont County
- Hot Springs County
- Park County
- Sweetwater County
- Uinta County
- Lincoln County
- Sublette County
- Natrona County
- Johnson County
- Washakie County
- Campbell County
- Crook County
- Weston County
- Big Horn County
- Sheridan County
According to the advisory, many of the impacted areas could see dry thunderstorms along with winds gusting up to 35 mph.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather is either occurring or will occur in the immediate future. Essentially, a red flag warning means conditions for wildfire are ideal.