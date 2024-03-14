Crews Across Wyoming Work to Clear the Roads

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says crews across the state are working to re-open roads.

You can see from the map below that much of I-80 is currently closed due to hazardous conditions and multiple crashes.

Map from Wyoming Department of Information at 4:15 p.m. on March 14.

Four semis were stuck on South Pass overnight, according to WYDOT District 5.

You can check road conditions by wyoroad.info.

Below is a picture of a crash in Casper this morning on I-25.

WYDOT District 2 Photo

Although the roads in Casper are open, dangerous impacts are expected still.

Use extreme caution, delay travel or consider alternate route. If travel is necessary, slow down and allow extra time.