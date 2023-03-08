CRC Escapee Appears in Natrona County Circuit Court

A Cheyenne man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, before Judge Nicole Collier.

Get our free mobile app

Collissi Woody, 25, heard the charge of felony escape after failing to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center on March 6.

Prosecuting attorney Mackenzie Morrison recommended a $5,000 cash or surety bond. Judge Collier agreed and set the bond at $5,000 cash or surety.

Woody will appear for a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he is unable to make bond, or in 20 days if he is able to make bond.

K2 Radio News' original story can be read below:

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Collissi Woody who is currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Collissi Woody is described as a 25-year-old black male, approximately 6’4” tall and 225 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Woody was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC).

He failed to return at 6pm on Monday, March 6th and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

Woody was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance and simple battery.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Collissi Woody please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282.

If you see him, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

Information reported directly to Crime Stoppers that assists the investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.

Kiera Grogan with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office eventually announced that Collissi Woody has been located and arrested in Casper.