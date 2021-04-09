PHOTOS: Semi Truck Submerged in Pond Along I-80, Driver Swims to Safety

A crash occurred around milepost 297 on Interstate 80 today, April 9, west of Laramie.

At 7:24 am, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a collision.

A commercial tractor-trailer had been heading west on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered road. The tractor and trailer exited the roadway's right side and collided with a fence and guardrail before coming to a stop in an adjacent pond.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt and, though he had minor injuries, he was able to swim to shore. The clean-up of the crash is still ongoing.

He has been transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a potential contributing factor.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol posted about the situation on their Facebook page.

