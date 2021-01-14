Cowgirls Swept by Boise St. in Two Game Series

The Wyoming Cowgirls saw a 4th quarter lead slip away and lost to Boise State on the road on Wednesday afternoon 68-62 to fall to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Mountain West Conference action. Boise State put the game away with a 12-5 run in the last 3 minutes of the contest to improve to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in league play.

Both teams were solid from the free-throw line with the Broncos going 17-21 while UW was 11-14. From the field, BSU shot at a 45% clip while the Cowgirls were at 35%. Wyoming was led by Alba Sanchez-Ramos with 17 and Lyman native McKinley Bradshaw had 14. Boise State was led by Jade Loville with 22.

UW will return home to Laramie on Saturday afternoon to host Air Force

