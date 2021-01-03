Cowgirls Nip Fresno State at the Buzzer

Casper native Jaye Johnson's putback as time expired propelled the Wyoming Cowgirls to a thrilling 65-63 win over Fresno State on Saturday afternoon in Laramie. Johnson followed Quinn Weidemann's miss right at the buzzer after the Bulldogs tied the game at 63 with 9 seconds to go. The Cowgirls ended up outscoring Fresno State 21-14 in the 4th quarter to get to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West Conference play.

Johnson finished with 8 points on the afternoon while Weidemann led the way for UW with 16. Alba Sanchez-Ramos added 14 as the Cowgirls rallied from 11 points down with less than 4 minutes to play.

The 2nd segment of the two-game series between these clubs will be Monday night at 6:30 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

Tyler Davis

University of Wyoming

