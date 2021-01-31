Cowgirls Sweep San Diego State

The Wyoming Cowgirls got back on the winning track with two wins over San Diego State in Laramie. Back on Thursday night, the Cowgirls stifled the Aztecs 54-36 as Dagny Davidsdottir threw in 19 points and Marta Savic added a dozen. Wyoming owned the paint to the tune of 44-8 and overcame a cold shooting 1st quarter when they went 3-17 from the field. The Cowgirls defense saved the night considering that they were just 1-21 from the three-point line.

On Saturday, Wyoming beat SDSU 62-41 with another solid defensive performance, holding the Aztecs to 31% from the field. One game after making just a single three-pointer, the Cowgirls hit 10 of them on Saturday out of 23 attempts. Lyman native McKinley Bradshaw hit 3 of them and finished with 11 points, Casper native Jaye Johnson chipped in 10 points.

The Cowgirls are now 6-6 in Mountain West Conference play and 8-7 overall. They'll travel down the road to Fort Collins to meet Colorado State on Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Davis

University of Wyoming Athletics

