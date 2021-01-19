Cowgirls Sweep Air Force in Two Game Series

The Wyoming Cowgirls upped their record to 6-5 overall and 4-4 in Mountain West play after a resounding 59-46 win over Air Force on Monday in Laramie. Dagny Davidsdottir was the Cowgirls leading scorer for the 2nd straight game with 16 points as UW swept the two-game series. Davidsdottir also recorded a dozen rebounds for his 2nd double-double of her career.

The Cowgirls put the game away in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Falcons 18-9. The finished the game shooting 47% from the floor and 5-12 from 3 point land. Casper native Jaye Johnson had 11 points and Alba Sanchez Ramos had 10.

Wyoming will be on the road Friday and Sunday in Reno to take on the Nevada Wolfpack.

Tyler Davis

University of Wyoming Athletics