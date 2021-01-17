Cowgirls Break 3 Game Losing Streak

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team fought thru some scoring droughts but pulled away in the 4th quarter to beat Air Force in Laramie 55-49. The Cowgirls scored just 6 points in the 2nd quarter but rang up 19 in the 4th quarter. UW shot 42% from the field but just 3-13 from the 3 point line.

Wyoming received an inspired performance from Dagny Davidsdottir who threw in a team-high 16 points on 7-8 from the field. Tommi Olson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds with Quinn Weideman chipping in a dozen. The Cowgirls upped their record to 5-5 overall and  3-4 in Mountain West Conference play.

Air Force was just 4-15 from the land of 3 and was led by Briana Autrey with 17. The Falcons and Cowgirls wrap up the two-game series in Laramie on Monday night at 6:30

