Cowgirls Drop Road Decision to Nevada

The Wyoming Cowgirls absorbed a 60-52 loss to Nevada in Reno on Friday night to drop to 6-6 overall and 5-5 in Mountain West play. Nevada was red-hot from the field to start the game hitting 9 of 12 shots in the first quarter to take a 10 point lead. The Cowgirls trailed by 12 at the intermission and had a nice 3rd quarter, outscoring the Wolfpack 17-11. But Nevada never relinquished the lead to win just their 2nd conference game of the year against 5 losses with an overall record of 6-6.

UW was led in scoring by Alba Sanchez-Ramos with 15 points on 4-8 from the floor with Quinn Weidemann and McKinley Bradshaw each chipping in 10 points apiece. Wyoming was badly outrebounded by Nevada to the tune of 36-24 and the Wolfpack were led by Megan Ormiston with 14 and Nia Alexander had 11.

The two teams will conclude the two-game series in Reno on Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Davis

Wyoming Athletics

