Cowgirls Swept by Nevada in Reno

The Wyoming Cowgirls road trip to Reno wasn't exactly memorable as the team suffered two losses to Nevada, including a 57-50 decision on Sunday afternoon. UW endured a cold shooting day as they made just 4 three-pointers out of 21 attempts and shot 32% from the field. The Cowgirls managed just 16 points in the 1st half but we're far more proficient in the 2nd half.

Quinn Weideman was the only Wyoming player in double figures with 18 and connected on a trio of three-pointers. Tommi Olsen had 8 points, with McKinley Bradshaw and Alba Sanchez-Ramos chipping in 7 points each. Nevada was led by Amaya West with 18.

The Cowgirls will have a two-game series with San Diego State in Laramie starting on Thursday at 6:30 and Saturday afternoon at 1 pm.

