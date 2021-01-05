Cowgirls Lose to Fresno State in Overtime

The Wyoming Cowgirls connected on a whopping 15, 3 pointers on Monday but still lost to Fresno State in overtime 83-80 on Monday night in Laramie. Those 15, 3's were the 3rd most in a single game in the history of the program with Alba Sanchez Ramos hitting 5 of them and finished with 27 points.

Fresno State made up 8 point deficit in the 3rd quarter and UW needed a late free throw in regulation to force overtime. The Bulldogs made some big free throws in the extra session and were led in scoring by Haley Cavinder with 24. Overall, the Cowgirls shot just 36% from the field in the contest with 14 turnovers, Quinn Weidemann was in double figures with 16,

UW is now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in Mountain West play and will be on the road at Boise State on Monday.

