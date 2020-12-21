Cowgirls Edge Northern Colorado in Overtime

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team improved to 3-2 following a 53-50 win in overtime Sunday afternoon in Greeley. The Cowgirls watched a 12 point lead disappear in the last 5 minutes of regulation but showed some fortitude in the extra session thanks to a big 3 pointer by Casper native Jaye Johnson with 2:45 remaining. She finished with a career high 9 points. UW was without their leading scorer in McKinley Bradshaw but did receiver 13 points from Quinn Weidemann.

The Mountain West Conference season for UW will start January 2nd Laramie as they'll host Fresno State.

University of Wyoming