Cowgirl Saddle Breaks A Baby Bison

Actually, you can ride a bison.

But it has to be trained from a very young age.

You can't just go to Yellowstone and throw a saddle on one.

That's a bad idea.

In the video below the lady you will see goes by the name of steadyrein on YouTube.

7 months ago she took in an orphaned bison.

It was not supposed to live through the weekend.

The bison is now doing much better, and she is training it to be saddle broke.

You can see how in the video below.

She starts by throwing something over her back, over and over again, the same way she would train a horse, to get the animal used to her putting something up there.

She must also train the bison to stand still while she is placing something on her back, rather than walking away.

She won't be riding this animal until it gets bigger. But it's important to start as soon as possible.

In this next video, you can see how she builds a relationship with the big baby fuzzy cow.

What most folks who have never been around these animals don't understand is that you can't just walk up to them and have them accept you.

Again, that's only what tourists think.

It takes a lot of time.

She's not the only one to have done this.

In the video below a guy riding a bison outruns a cop.

WAIT - WHAT?

You can find many videos on YouTube of people who ride bison.

These animals can be quite tame, once you take the time to make friends with them, or raise them properly.

Wind bison, they will kick your ass and it will hurt the entire time they are doing it... and for years after.

The wild ones have trust issues, and who can blame them?

Then there is the song about a guy on a buffalo.

This gets WEIRD!

Based on a 1978 movie, that I'm sure was a massive flop, the story was very loosely based on his life called "Buffalo Rider."

Here's a link to the trailer. (spoiler: there are a lot of shots of a guy riding a buffalo..)

Jomo Edwards leads a band called The Possum Posse. Not sure how but he found the movie, but he found it and was inspired.

Writing songs that matched the action in the movie, Edwards started posting videos aptly titled, "Guy on a Buffalo"

Below is episode 1 in the series.

Please note: we at Wake Up Wyoming do not condone the riding of buffalo.

