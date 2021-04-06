Cowboys Open Spring Drills Tuesday; Spring Game Set for May 8

From Cody Tucker @ 7220sports.com

Wyoming was one of just a couple of Mountain West schools to allow fans in the stadium during the 2020 season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That won't change during the Cowboy's annual spring game, which will take place May 8 inside War Memorial Stadium.

"Guidelines for social distancing and face coverings at the spring game will follow the guidelines that are in place for the University of Wyoming campus at the time of the game," according to a Monday press release from the school.

Wyoming will begin its spring practice tomorrow in Laramie. All 15 sessions -- which will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays -- are closed to the public.

Craig Bohl is entering his eighth season on the sidelines in Laramie. The Cowboys finished last season 2-4 overall. Two of the originally scheduled eight games were canceled due to precautions surrounding the virus.

UW returns a plethora of starters and lettermen this fall, including First Team All-Mountain West selections Xazavian Valladay, Keegan Cryder, and Chad Muma. John Hoyland, a Freshman All-American placekicker, is also set to return, as well as other league honorees Esaias Gandy, Logan Harris, and Isaiah Neyor.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to players due to the coronavirus. Wyoming seniors who will return to the team are Ayden Eberhardt, Harris, Braden Smith, Garrett Crall, Trey Smith, Gandy, and Alonzo Velazquez.

The virus also caused six Cowboys to sit out of the '20 campaign. Those players who decided to opt-out will all be back: Titus Swen, Rome Weber, Claude Cole, Davon Wells-Ross, Mario Mora, and Solomon Byrd.

