WATCH: Fans Save Falling Cat With American Flag at College Football Game…on September 11

Okay, football is great and all, but have you ever seen a group of fans save a plummeting cat with nothing but an American flag? On the twentieth anniversary of September 11, 2001?

Get our free mobile app

Well, now you can because that's exactly what happened during a Miami Hurricanes football came, inside of the Hard Rock stadium.

As the 'Canes took on the visiting Appalachian State, an even more miraculous story was being told within the stands of the stadium.

Multiple Twitter users captured video of a cat dangling from the upper deck of the stadium. Nobody knows how or why it ended up in the precarious situation in which it found itself. Cats, man. But the feline soon took the focus from the 'Canes game as onlookers watched in horror as it lost its grip on a wire and fell.

Luckily, fans had devised a plan to make sure Mr. Fluffles (which we have named him/her for the purposes of this story) did not lose one of its 9 lives. They used an American flag, which they bring to every game, to act as a sort of trampoline for the cat to land on. As fate would have it, they caught the kitty and then pulled a total Lion King move by raising it to the rest of the crowd, Rafiki-style.

The crowd erupted in cheers and the stadium later confirmed the cat was okay, probably just startled. It will ascend to royalty in a few years and we heard that it just can't wait to be king.

Craig Cromer, the man who brought the flag to the game and utilized in the most heroic way possible, told the Miami Herald that he brings the flag to every game he attends and drapes it over his section. Though Craig and his wife are season ticket holders, he said that this was "[his] first catch." The crowd erupted in cheers and the stadium later confirmed the cat was okay, probably just startled. It will ascend to royalty in a few years and we heard that it just can't wait to be king.