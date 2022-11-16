Cowboys Meet Howard in Paradise Jam Opener on Friday

* University of Wyoming press release

LARAMIE -- The Cowboys head to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to take on Howard in the first contest of the U.S. Virgins Islands Paradise Jam held inside the USVI Sports and Fitness Center. The contest is set for a 1:15 p.m. MT start and will be the third meeting between the two schools.

The game will be televised on ESPN3 for the entirety of the tournament that runs through Monday.

Fans can listen to the watch the contest, as well as follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Reece Monaco will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.

About The Teams

The Cowboys head into the contest with a 2-1 overall record with wins over Colorado Christian and Nicholls State. Wyoming fell in their last contest on Sunday to Southeastern Louisiana by a score of 76-72.

Wyoming is averaging 84.3 points per game and are allowing 71.0 per night. The Pokes are shooting 42 percent from the field with opponents shooting 43 percent. Wyoming is adding 12.3 triples per game on the season, which is tops in the MW and No. 12 in the nation. The Pokes are grabbing 42.3 rebounds per game on the season and are +7.3 on the glass this season.

The Bison head into the contest with a 2-3 overall record after falling to James Madison by a score of 95-69 on Tuesday.

Howard owns wins over District of Columbia and Gallaudet with loses coming to Kentucky and George Washington. Howard averages 80.4 points per game and allows 81 points per game. The Bison are shooting 47 percent from the field, but opponents are shooting 51 percent and 41 percent from the three-point line

About The Players

The Pokes are led in scoring this season by guard Brendan Wenzel, as he is scoring 18.0 points per game. He has a team-high nine threes this season. Guard Hunter Maldonado adds 13.3 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Guard Max Agbonkpolo averages 12.3 points per game and five rebounds. Guard Noah Reynolds adds 11.3 points with Hunter Thompson adding 10 per game and a team-high 6.7 rebounds per game.

Howard is led in scoring by Elijah Hawkins at 14 points per game to go along with 17 assists on the season. He is shooting 49 percent from the field. Steve Settle adds 12.6 points per game and adds four rebounds per night.

Bryce Harris leads the team with 5.6 rebounds per game and adds 11 points per game.

About The Series

Wyoming and Howard will meet for the third time. All three contests have come on neutral floors with the Pokes owning a 2-0 record. The Cowboys defeated the Bison 78-43 in the NCAA Tournament in 1981 and won in Logan, Utah by a score of 84-75 in 2008.

Up Next

The Pokes will face either Buffalo or Drake on either Saturday or Sunday with times to be determined.