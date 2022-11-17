Cowboys in the NFL: Week 10

LARAMIE -- How did the Pokes in the pros fare this week?

Josh Allen - Quarterback - Buffalo Bills

What is going on with Josh Allen? The former Wyoming gunslinger has tossed four interceptions in back-to-back Buffalo losses. In Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota, the fifth-year pro threw two of those in the red zone. He also fumbled on the goal line, giving the visiting Vikings a go-ahead touchdown with just 41 seconds remaining. Allen, who has been battling an elbow injury, is questionable for Sunday's meeting with Cleveland. What isn't questionable is the lake-effect snow that is expected to pound Western New York. Allen has thrown for 2,733 yards and 20 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions.

Logan Wilson -- Linebacker - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati was on its bye week. Wilson and the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh this Sunday.

Chad Muma- Linebacker - Jacksonville Jaguars

Have a day, Chad Muma. The rookie from Wyoming had his best outing as a pro, tallying six tackles, including four of the solo variety, in a 27-17 loss to the Chiefs inside Arrowhead Stadium. Muma now has 14 tackles and a pass breakup this season.

Andrew Wingard - Safety - Jacksonville Jaguars

This former Wyoming safety capped his Sunday afternoon in Kansas City with one tackle. The Colorado product now has 12 stops, including seven by himself, through 10 games.

Mike Purcell - Defensive tackle - Denver Broncos

The Broncos are still struggling. Mike Purcell isn't. The nose tackles racked up five tackles and recovered a fumble in a 17-10 loss to the Titans Sunday in Nashville. The former Wyoming lineman now has 29 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss in 2022.

Carl Granderson - Defensive end - New Orleans Saints

This former Wyoming edge rusher had his most-impressive outing of the 2022 campaign Sunday in the Steel City, tallying a season-high six tackles to go along with 0.5 sacks and a tackle for loss in a 20-10 loss to the Steelers. Carl Granderson now has 22 tackles, a sack and four tackles for loss.

Marcus Epps - Safety - Philadelphia Eagles

Some things never change. Well, for Marcus Epps, anyway. The former Wyoming walk-on has now been on the field for every single defensive snap -- 609 -- this season in Philly, including all 83 Monday night inside Lincoln Financial Field. What was different is the one-unbeaten Eagles took one on the chin, courtesy of rival Washington, who pulled off the 32-21 stunner. Epps capped his night with seven tackles and a pass breakup. The Los Angeles native now has 52 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

Tashaun Gipson - Safety - San Francisco 49ers

The longest-tenured former Wyoming Cowboy tallied four tackles in Sunday night's 22-16 victory over the visiting Chargers. The 11th-year safety now has 32 tackles, 0.5 sacks, a tackle for loss and an interception in his first year with the Niners.

Jacob Hollister - Tight end - Las Vegas Raiders

What a wild ride it's been for former Wyoming tight end Jacob Hollister. Last week, he was in first place and getting some playing time for the Minnesota Vikings. Five days ago, he was picked up by the team he spent the beginning of the season with, the Las Vegas Raiders. Hollister, who has now spent time in Seattle, Buffalo, New England, Jacksonville, Minnesota and now Sin City -- for the second time -- was added to the active roster before the Raiders dropped their third straight game.

* Chase Roullier - Center - Washington Commanders: Injured in Week 2 and will miss the rest of the season.

* Tyler Hall - cornerback - Las Vegas Raiders: Currently on the practice squad

* Tanner Gentry - Wide receiver - Buffalo Bills: Currently on the practice squad

