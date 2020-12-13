Cowboy Football Team Concludes Season with a Loss to Boise State

The Wyoming Cowboy football season came to a close Saturday night in Laramie with a 17-9 loss to Boise State to finish 2-4 In Mountain West Conference play. The Poke's offense turned in another sub-par game on offense with 3 field goals and a grand total of 146 yards of offense. Wyoming's passing game once again was nearly nonexistent as Levi Williams and Gavin Berrup combining for 4-21 for 64 yards and an interception. UW was 2-17 on the 3rd down in the game.

The Cowboy defense had a respectable outing against a very good Boise State offense. Linebacker Easton Gibbs had 13 tackles and the Broncos had just 111 yards on the ground. Boise had a 10-3 lead at halftime and their defense did the rest.

Overall, this was a forgettable year for Cowboy football as they lost their starting quarterback Sean Chambers to an injury. They lost the Bronz Boot to a Colorado State team that went 1-3. The Pokes lost to a New Mexico team that was 0-5 at the time and had lost 14 games in a row. In fact, New Mexico and UNLV, the two teams Wyoming beat this year, had a combined record of 2-11.

Boise State at 5-1 moves on to play San Jose State in the Mountain West Championship on Saturday.

University of Wyoming