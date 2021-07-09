Cowboy Football Team Will Play at Colorado in 2025
From Cody Tucker at 7220sports.com
The University of Wyoming and the University of Colorado athletics departments announced on Thursday that the two Front Range schools will play each other in football on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.
The contract is a single-game contract.
The last time the two teams played was in 2009 in Boulder. The series between the two schools dates back to Nov. 10, 1900, when they first played a game at Colorado. The last victory on the field for the Cowboys was in 1982 when the Pokes won 24-10 at Folsom Field.
Wyoming’s 2025 non-conference schedule will feature two games against Pac-12 Conference opponents. In addition to the Sept. 20 game at CU, Wyoming will host the Utah Utes in Laramie on Saturday, Sept. 13. UW is scheduled to kick off the 2025 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Cal Poly.
Below are Wyoming’s future football schedules. All future schedules are tentative and subject to change.
University of Wyoming
Future Football Schedules
(As of July 8, 2021)
2021
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 MONTANA STATE
Sept. 11 at Northern Illinois
Sept. 18 BALL STATE
Sept. 25 at UConn
2022
Date Opponent
Aug. 27 at Illinois
Sept. 3 TULSA
Sept. 10 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 24 at BYU
2023
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 TEXAS TECH
Sept. 9 PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 16 at Texas
Sept. 23 APPALACHIAN STATE
2024
Date Opponent
Aug. 31 at Arizona State
Sept. 7 IDAHO
Sept. 21 NEW MEXICO STATE
Sept. 28 BYU
2025
Date Opponent
Aug. 30 CAL POLY
Sept. 13 UTAH
Sept. 20 ` at Colorado
2026
Date Opponent
Sept. 5 NORTH TEXAS
Sept. 12 NORTHERN COLORADO
Sept. 19 at Central Michigan
Sept. 26 LOUISIANA
2027
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 at Utah
Sept. 11 SOUTHERN UTAH
Sept. 18 at North Texas
Sept. 25 CENTRAL MICHIGAN
2028
Date Opponent
Sept. 16 at Texas Tech
2029
Date Opponent
Sept. 8 CALIFORNIA
Sept. 15 at Louisiana
2030
Date Opponent
Sept. 14 at Arizona
2031
Date Opponent
No games yet scheduled
2032
Date Opponent
Sept. 4 at California
2033
Date Opponent
Sept. 17 ARIZONA