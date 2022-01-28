Cousins Bound Over in Fatal Shooting of 14-Year-Old Cheyenne Boy

Two cousins charged in connection with a July 2021 shooting that left a 14-year-old Cheyenne boy dead have been bound over to Laramie County District Court.

Circuit Court Judge Sean Chambers on Friday found probable cause to bind Raymond Sanchez, 16, of Cheyenne, over on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and his cousin, Xavier Sanchez, 18, of Casper, over on charges of attempted second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

According to Detective Mike Fernandez with the Cheyenne Police Department, officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. on July 5.

Officers arrived to find Daniel King-William Barlow, a Bloods gang member, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Fernadez says Raymond, a Sureno gang member who knew Barlow from a previous conflict, had reportedly gone to Barlow's apartment with Xavier and Xavier's friend, D.M., to fight Barlow because of a conflict between Raymond's uncle, George Manzanares, who's also a Sureno, and Barlow.

On the way to Barlow's apartment, Raymond reportedly handed Xavier a gun and told him to use it as a last resort, to which Xavier replied, "I got you." D.M. did not have a gun.

Fernandez says D.M., who didn't know Barlow, was reportedly sent into the apartment complex to knock on Barlow's door and when Barlow answered he lied and told him Barlow wasn't home.

When Barlow tried to slam the door, Raymond, who was reportedly standing on the stairs, allegedly fired at Barlow, hitting him.

Xavier, who was reportedly standing next to Raymond watching the incident unfold, allegedly fired a round at an open window after seeing a witness, but the bullet didn't hit anybody.

Police say Raymond was arrested on July 10 on unrelated charges and held in custody while Xavier was arrested on July 15 in Casper on charges related to the case.

Raymond and Xavier's attorneys asked that their bonds be modified to surety bonds, but Chambers denied the requests. He did, however, lower Xavier's bond from $250,000 cash to $100,000 cash, the same amount as Raymond's.

The two's next court appearances will be arraignments in district court.

