Coroner Identifies 16-Year-Old Victim of Shooting in Casper

The Natrona County Coroner's Office has released the name of a 16-year-old victim of a gunshut wound in Casper on February 12 as Riley Jacob Sears.

Next of kin has been notified and an autopsy is pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

18-year-old Luka Rasmussen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in conneciton to Sears' death, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison. A Natrona County Circuit Court judge set bond at $500,000 cash or surety.

According to a statement from the Casper Police Department, someone called 911 on February 12 to report a shooting on East 8th Street in Casper at a residence.

When police arrived they pronounced Sears dead at the scene.

Officers also discovered evidence of recent drug use as well as stolen firearms at the scene.

Detectives interviewed people present. They learned that the individuals had been hanging out throughout the night. "At some point in the evening" Rasmussen reportedly began handling a firearm recklessly, shooting the 16-year-old victim.

Rasmussen will next appear in court for an arraignment within ten to twenty days.

